Sadyr Japarov: The era of purchased driver’s licenses is over

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said during a meeting with citizens at the state enterprise Unaa that the practice of obtaining driver’s licenses through bribes or personal connections has been eliminated in Kyrgyzstan. According to him, the introduction of artificial intelligence has completely removed the human factor from the examination process.

The head of state noted that 275 private driving schools currently operate in the country, where most drivers receive their training. «Those who study conscientiously pass the exam on the first or third attempt. But there are also those who come twenty times and still cannot pass. In the past, such people would eventually buy their licenses through connections. Now this is impossible — artificial intelligence will not let anyone through,» Japarov said.

He stressed that the reform of Unaa system is being carried out for the sake of the safety of future generations. «We must not live only for today. We need to build a country where legality and safety are the main priorities for our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren,» the president emphasized.

Japarov added that the previous system had long been a breeding ground for corruption, involving bribery of examiners, the sale of exam results, and so-called fast-track schemes for obtaining documents. According to him, any attempts to influence the exam process have now been fully ruled out.