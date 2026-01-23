11:01
Free replacement of permanent driver’s licenses: President signs decree

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree «On Conducting a Temporary National Campaign for the Free Replacement of Driver’s Licenses.»

The campaign began on January 15, 2026, and will continue until the authorized state body decides to conclude it.

Under the decree, driver’s licenses previously issued without an expiration date will be replaced free of charge with licenses of the established standard. During the campaign period, a medical certificate (form 083) will not be required.

The campaign will be carried out by the State Center for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers under the Presidential Affairs Department.

The Center will issue and register licenses using its own funds, while the state institution Kyzmat will handle their personalization, also without using republican budget funds.

The production of driver’s licenses is recommended to Uchkun OJSC, and delivery to Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC; both companies will perform the work at their own expense.

For citizens of Kyrgyzstan abroad, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to consider waiving the requirement for medical certificates issued by foreign medical institutions for the duration of the campaign.

Consular fees will be charged in accordance with established procedures.

It is noted that the permanent driver’s licenses will become invalid after replacement and may no longer be used.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to take the necessary measures to implement the decree within two months.

The decree entered into force on January 15, 2026, and is subject to official publication.
