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Road Traffic Licensing Institute begins operations in Kyrgyzstan

The state-owned enterprise Road Traffic Licensing Institute, operating under the State Center for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers at the Presidential Administration, has begun operations in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the press service, the new agency will coordinate the activities of driving schools and testing centers, ensuring a transparent and objective system for granting citizens permission to operate vehicles.

The institute’s primary goal is to improve the quality of driver training, reduce corruption, and enhance road safety.

On the website, you can register for driving school training by uploading Form 086 from Tunduk app.

Citizens can access consultations and official information regarding training, registration, and obtaining a driver’s license.

Contact information:

Address: Bishkek, 142, Gorky Street.

Call center: +996555793555, +996555146555.

@avtomektep.gov.kg

 Specialists provide advice on driving school training, registration, requirements for driver candidates, and changes to the driver licensing system.
link: https://24.kg/english/367417/
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