19:05
USD 87.45
EUR 102.51
RUB 1.12
English

Free replacement of permanent driver’s licenses extended for indefinite period

Old-format driver’s licenses remain valid in Kyrgyzstan. A special preferential (transitional) period has been introduced for their replacement with new-format licenses.

The State Center for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers under the Presidential Affairs Department recalled that the transitional period was initially set from January 15 to February 15. However, due to a high number of public requests, the state decided to give additional time.

As a result, the preferential replacement campaign has been extended for an indefinite period, with no fixed deadline.

During the transitional period, old-format driver’s licenses retain legal validity within Kyrgyzstan. Once this period ends, such licenses will become invalid and will be subject to mandatory replacement with new-format driver’s licenses.

Given the increased number of applications, the State Center urges citizens not to create unnecessary rush or panic.

The extension of the preferential (simplified) procedure allows citizens to take advantage of the opportunity calmly and in a planned manner.

To speed up the service process, citizens are advised to:

  • have a passport and an old-format permanent driver’s license with them before visiting service offices or submitting an online application;
  • check in advance for any outstanding administrative fines and pay them if necessary, as unpaid fines may delay service.

Citizens whose driver’s licenses have not been digitized and are not displayed in Tunduk system must apply in person at the relevant branches to replace their documents. Others are encouraged to complete the replacement online without visiting service offices.

Additional information on timelines and subsequent stages of the phased replacement process will be officially communicated to the public through the media and official channels.
link: https://24.kg/english/358614/
views: 128
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov explains why driver’s licenses need to be replaced
Old-format driver’s licenses remain valid in Kyrgyzstan
New driver training rules in Kyrgyzstan: Exams to be administered by AI
Medical certificate not be required when replacing permanent driver’s licenses
Paid replacement of permanent driver's license to cost Kyrgyzstanis 779 soms
Kyrgyzstanis can renew their permanent driver's licenses free of charge
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves new national driver’s license design
Kyrgyzstan reduces time for licensing driving schools and driver’s licenses
New driver’s licenses to be issued in Kyrgyzstan starting November
USA introducing new rules for renewing commercial driver's licenses
Popular
Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 8,697 soms in 2025 Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 8,697 soms in 2025
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan drop by 1-1.5 soms Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan drop by 1-1.5 soms
Foreign national dies in Bishkek dormitory fire, 38 evacuated Foreign national dies in Bishkek dormitory fire, 38 evacuated
Old-format driver’s licenses remain valid in Kyrgyzstan Old-format driver’s licenses remain valid in Kyrgyzstan
20 January, Tuesday
17:56
Free replacement of permanent driver’s licenses extended for indefinite period Free replacement of permanent driver’s licenses extende...
17:38
New Deputy Chairman of National Bank appointed in Kyrgyzstan
17:01
Diplomats discuss opening of Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in Sochi
16:55
Licenses of 35 pawnshops suspended in Kyrgyzstan over year
16:44
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts first intervention in 2026