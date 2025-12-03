Kyrgyzstan and Korea to present series of premieres of Semetey play

As part of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the Republic of Korea in culture and the arts, a series of premieres of the play Semetey will be presented in 2025. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the press service, the project is being implemented in partnership with the Asia Culture Center (ACC) and the Ministry of Culture of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The first performance of the play took place on November 27-28 in Gwangju. Premiere performances in Kyrgyzstan will take place on December 11-12 at 7:30 p.m. on the stage of the Abdylas Maldybaev Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

The play Semetey is an important cultural project aimed at promoting Kyrgyz culture internationally, developing bilateral cultural diplomacy, and strengthening friendly relations between the countries.