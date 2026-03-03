Korean company intends to install 300 electric vehicle charging stations

A bilateral meeting was held between Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev and Blue Networks CEO No Sun Yeon.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in developing electric vehicle charging infrastructure and implementing modern energy technologies in the Kyrgyz Republic.

As noted, the company plans to install 300 electric vehicle charging stations in the Kyrgyz Republic by July 2026. Blue Networks representatives reported that 3,500 charging stations have already been successfully installed in the Republic of Korea, demonstrating the company’s significant practical experience and technological expertise in this field.

The parties also expressed mutual interest in expanding cooperation, including projects to build solar power plants and develop renewable energy sources.

Particular attention was paid to digitalization of the industry. The company announced the development of specialized software for managing charging infrastructure. Following the meeting, an agreement to transfer the relevant access keys and logins to the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic was confirmed to ensure transparency, monitoring, and effective management of the system.

The Ministry of Energy emphasized the strategic importance of the projects being implemented for developing the country’s green economy, increasing investment attractiveness, and strengthening the Kyrgyzstan — Korea partnership.

Cooperation with Blue Networks Co., Ltd. has been ongoing since 2024. In August 2024, Chakan HPP OJSC and the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the joint development and operation of electric charging stations.

In 2025, a framework agreement was signed to implement a project to open a manufacturing facility for the assembly, production, and installation of electric charging stations in Kyrgyzstan.

As part of these agreements, a joint venture, Revo KG LLC, was established. The launch of the electric charging station assembly plant is scheduled for April 2026.