Kyrgyzstan and Korea discuss cooperation in water resource management

Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Erlist Akunbekov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to the Kyrgyz Republic Kim Kwang-jae. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

According to the press service, the parties discussed the current state and future directions of bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Korea in various fields, with a particular focus on agriculture and water resource management.

«The parties also discussed the preparation of bilateral documents between Kyrgyzstan and Korea, which are planned to be considered at a high-level international event scheduled for this year. It was noted that cooperation between the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry and Korea is actively developing in four areas: livestock farming, seed production, food security, and water resources. The parties explored the possibility of implementing new joint projects,» the statement reads.

In turn, Lim So Yeon, Head of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Kyrgyzstan, andKwang Seog Chu, Director of the Korea International Program on Agriculture (KOPIA) Center in Kyrgyzstan, who participated in the meeting, expressed gratitude for the joint implementation of numerous projects and collaboration on ongoing initiatives, and confirmed their commitment to further close cooperation.

In conclusion, Erlist Akunbekov and Ambassador Kim Kwang-jae agreed to continue constructive cooperation and further develop their mutually beneficial partnership.