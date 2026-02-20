13:10
President amends Korea—Kyrgyzstan Agro-Cluster project

President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree amending the document of December 7, 2022, regulating the creation of Korea — Kyrgyzstan agro-industrial cluster.

The amendments are aimed at accelerating the development of the agricultural sector and ensuring the entry of domestic agricultural products into international markets, including through the introduction of Korean agricultural technologies.

According to the updated decree:

  • Previous paragraph No. 3 has been repealed;
  • The cluster’s objectives have been clarified, with an emphasis on the implementation of innovations and advanced technologies using Korean experience;
  • The Bishkek City Hall and the Alamedin District Administration are obligated to ensure land transformation and facilitate the construction of production sites, infrastructure, communications, and roads.

350 hectares of land in Bishkek and Alamedin district have been officially allocated for the cluster.

The document will come into force in seven days.
