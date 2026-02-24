Universities of Kyrgyzstan and South Korea sign trilateral agreement

Osh State Pedagogical University and Bishkek Music and Pedagogical Institute have signed a trilateral agreement on international cooperation with leading universities of the Republic of Korea — Dong-Eui Institute of Technology and Kyungdong University, the Ministry of Education reported.

According to the ministry, the event was attended by Nurzida Kasymova, head of the Department of Preschool Education. She proposed expanding cooperation in the fields of preschool and primary vocational education, promoting the exchange of experience, implementing joint educational programs, and strengthening specialist training.

The agreement is aimed at developing academic cooperation, expanding international ties, and enhancing collaboration in education and science. It provides for the implementation of joint academic programs, the organization of student and faculty mobility, research in preschool education, and cultural events.

The opening of educational centers for learning Korean language is also under consideration.