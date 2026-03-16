Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Korean Ambassador discuss infrastructure projects

The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Damir Osmonov, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to the Kyrgyz Republic, Kim Kwang-jae, at the Ministry of Health.

According to the press center, during the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in healthcare.

Damir Osmonov noted that the Kyrgyz Republic highly values ​​its friendly relations with Korea and attaches great importance to developing a mutually beneficial partnership. Of particular significance is the establishment of a comprehensive partnership between the two countries in December 2024, which has opened up additional opportunities for expanding cooperation in various areas, including healthcare.

The parties discussed preparations for the upcoming Central Asia — Republic of Korea summit, scheduled for 2026, which is seen as an important platform for further strengthening strategic dialogue and expanding practical cooperation.

During the talks, special attention was paid to the implementation of healthcare infrastructure projects supported by the Economic Development Cooperation Fund.

In particular, construction of the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital continues, and preparations are underway for a project to modernize and construct a new building for the National Hospital as part of the medical town initiative.

Damir Osmonov noted the importance of cooperation in medical personnel training. Kyrgyz specialists are undergoing training through programs supported by the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare, including the international Lee Jong-wook Fellowship Program. This allows domestic specialists to become familiar with modern medical technologies and advanced management practices.

The Kyrgyz side expressed gratitude for the regular medical missions and humanitarian aid sent by Korea to the country to support the population and develop the healthcare system.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further expanding cooperation, including the development of medical infrastructure, training of medical personnel, and the exchange of healthcare experience.