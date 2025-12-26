More than 1,500 Kyrgyzstanis work in Korea under EPS program

In 2025, at least 4,315 citizens of Kyrgyzstan applied for consultations for employment in Korea under the EPS program. The Ministry of Labor reported.

According to the ministry, a program for the employment of Kyrgyzstanis under this permit system is being implemented in accordance with a memorandum with the Ministry of Employment and Labor of the Republic of Korea. It has been implemented since 2007 and is regularly extended every two years.

Two stages of Korean language testing were conducted to participate in the program: 1,350 people took the exam, of whom 339 candidates successfully passed. Employment contracts were awarded to 225 people, and 232 Kyrgyzstani, including 30 women, were sent to work in Korea.

Most of those employed work in the food, chemical, and paper industries, as well as in factories manufacturing plastic, rubber, and glass products. The average salary is $1,700.