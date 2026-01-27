Korea to help Kyrgyzstan modernize irrigation and build “smart villages”

A Memorandum of Understanding with the Korea Rural Community Corporation (KRC) to attract technologies and investment into the agricultural sector has been signed at the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, the ministry’s press service reported.

The cooperation will focus on introducing advanced Korean solutions for managing Kyrgyzstan’s water and land resources.

Plans include the modernization of irrigation systems, regional infrastructure development, and the implementation of high-tech «smart village» projects.

The agreement establishes a legal framework for attracting direct investment and funding under Official Development Assistance (ODA). The partnership aligns with the objectives of Kyrgyzstan’s National Development Program through 2026, which provides for digitalization and technological modernization of agriculture, the statement says.