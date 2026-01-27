10:25
USD 87.45
EUR 103.65
RUB 1.15
English

Korea to help Kyrgyzstan modernize irrigation and build “smart villages”

A Memorandum of Understanding with the Korea Rural Community Corporation (KRC) to attract technologies and investment into the agricultural sector has been signed at the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, the ministry’s press service reported.

The cooperation will focus on introducing advanced Korean solutions for managing Kyrgyzstan’s water and land resources.

Plans include the modernization of irrigation systems, regional infrastructure development, and the implementation of high-tech «smart village» projects.

The agreement establishes a legal framework for attracting direct investment and funding under Official Development Assistance (ODA). The partnership aligns with the objectives of Kyrgyzstan’s National Development Program through 2026, which provides for digitalization and technological modernization of agriculture, the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/359390/
views: 52
Print
Related
More than 1,500 Kyrgyzstanis work in Korea under EPS program
Kyrgyzstanis living illegally in South Korea can leave country without fines
Kyrgyzstan and Korea intend to increase trade turnover by 30 percent
Kyrgyzstan and Korea to present series of premieres of Semetey play
Kyrgyzstan develops national plant nursery system in partnership with Korea
Bishkek to host Kimchi Festival
Korean company to help Bishkek reduce carbon emissions
Employment Center sends another group of Kyrgyzstanis to work in Korea
Korea allocates $8.4 million for digitalization of Parliament’s work in KR
Sadyr Japarov invites President of Korea to visit Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste
World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market
OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan
Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh
27 January, Tuesday
10:15
Korea to help Kyrgyzstan modernize irrigation and build “smart villages” Korea to help Kyrgyzstan modernize irrigation and build...
10:01
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan reaches $10 million
09:57
Diplomatic mission buildings in Bishkek and Astana to be provided free of charge
09:50
Kyrgyz MMA fighters to compete at EFC Global tournament in Moscow
09:44
Almost 1 million soms in alimony recovered from man in Naryn region
26 January, Monday
19:52
Recruitment for Zamanbap Mugalim program begins in Kyrgyzstan
18:08
No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus
17:58
Kyrgyz Health Ministry works on repatriation of medical professionals