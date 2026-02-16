12:21
First Republic of Korea — Central Asia Summit to be held in fall

The first-ever summit between the Republic of Korea and the Central Asian states will be held on September 16-17, 2026. Foreign Minister Cho Hyun announced during a preparatory meeting in Seoul.

The leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan will participate in the meeting, Yonhap reports.

The Foreign Minister noted that the upcoming meeting will be an important step in expanding South Korea’s diplomatic horizons and strengthening ties with the Central Asian countries. He stated that the summit format will deepen bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as lay the foundation for collaboration in diversifying supply chains and increasing the effectiveness of support for Korean ethnic communities living in the region.

Countries in the region actively participate in the United States — Central Asia, European Union — Central Asia, and Japan — Central Asia summits.
link: https://24.kg/english/362131/
views: 83
