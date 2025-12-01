Orlovka–Chym-Korgon road fully asphalted

Work has been completed on fully asphalting a three-kilometer section of Orlovka—Chym-Korgon road in Kemin district. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications reported.

The ministry reports that construction of this section, which has now been commissioned, was financed under the «Capital Investments» budget item. The work was carried out by Road Maintenance Enterprise No. 34 and completed on schedule in compliance with all technical requirements and regulatory standards.

Issues concerning this section of the road were raised at the People’s Kurultai in 2024. The ministry has fully fulfilled the assigned task.