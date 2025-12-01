Preliminary composition of new convocation of Zhogorku Kenesh in Kyrgyzstan

Voting in the parliamentary elections concluded at 10 a.m. Bishkek time at the last polling station in San Francisco, USA. According to the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC), overall voter turnout reached 36.9 percent—1,584,446 people voted.

The preliminary list of the new composition of the Zhogorku Kenesh:

Abdibaeva Aisarkan (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Abirov Zhanybek (deputy of the Bishkek City Council) Azhibaev Chyngyz (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Azygaliev Nurlanbek (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Aitiev Temirlan (speaker of the village council of Dostuk, Alamedin district) Akaev Zhanar (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Akimbaeva Gulnara (Senior Prosecutor of the Main Directorate of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic) Aliev Mederbek (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Alimzhanova Nilufar (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Altynbekov Aibek (deputy of the Parliament 7th convocation) Amanova Burul (ex-deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation, General Director of Heavenly Mountains LLC) Amanova Saltanat (Deputy Mayor of Osh) Amatov Zhanybek (ex-speaker of Kyzyl-Kiya City Council of Batken region) Atazhanov Yrysbek (Member of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Atambayev Seidbek (Member of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Akhmedova Aigul (private entrepreneur) Ashymbaeva Toktobubu (Director of the Pedagogical College of the Arabayev Kyrgyz State University) Baatyrova Gulnara (former Minister of Health) Bakasov Ulan (Member of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Bekeshev Dastan (Member of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Belekov Adilet (Director of Belek Agro farm) Biybosunov Erkin (Member of the local council) Borbiev Bolotbek (former Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Chicago) Dzhalilov Azamzhan (Member of Uzgen City Council) Dzholdoshova Zhyldyzkan (ex-deputy of the Parliament of the 5th convocation) Dzhumabekov Dastanbek (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Zhaanbaev Ulanbek (private entrepreneur) Zhoroev Ismanali (CEO of Ilek Stroy Group LLC) Zhunushalieva Gulsunkan (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Zhunushbaeva Rakhat (CEO of RM Capital LLC) Zulushev Kurmankul (ex-Prosecutor General) Ibragimov Bolot (deputy of the Bishkek City Council) Isaeva Jamilya (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Isenaliev Erkinbek (temporarily unemployed) Isirailov Azamat (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Ismailov Arafat (individual entrepreneur) Kadyralieva Yrgal (ex-deputy of the Parliament) Kairylbekova Medina (individual entrepreneur) Kalpaev Baktiyar (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Karabekova Aigul (private entrepreneur) Kozhokulova Gulya (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Kozuev Alisher (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Kokulov Erulan (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Kongantiev Kuvanychbek (deputy of the Bishkek City Council) Kubanychbekov Ilimbek (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Kudaiberdiev Altynbek (ex-Deputy Minister of Finance) Kultaeva Gulsharkan (ex-deputy of the Parliament) Kurmanalieva Zhyldyz (expert of the Zhogorku Kenesh office) Kydyraliev Umbetaly (ex-deputy of the Parliament) Kylychbaev Altynbek (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Mavlyanova Makhabat (ex-deputy of the Parliament) Mamataliev Marlen (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Masabirov Taalaibek (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Mashrapova Gulay (ex-head of the Kara-Suu District Education Department) Moldobekova Gulkan (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Muratbekov Tabyldy (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Omurzakov Suyunbek (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Primov Ulan (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Rustambek uulu Sovetbek (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Rysbaev Ravshanbek (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Sadyrbaeva Zhyldyz (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Sagynaev Bolot (adviser at the Wrestling Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic NGO) Sakkaraev Mederbek (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Salymbekov Zhumabek (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Salyamova Venera (head of the Department of the Prosecutor’s Office of Jalal-Abad region) Samakov Kubanychbek (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Satieva Gulzhan (individual entrepreneur) Seitkazieva Erkeaiym (ex-head of Issyk-Ata district) Sulaimanov Kunduzbek (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Sulaimanov Eldar (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Surabaldieva Elvira (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Sydygaliev Nurbek (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Sydykov Baktybek (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Taalaibek kyzy Zhyldyz (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Edita Taigaraeva (head of department of Kun-Tui aiyl okmotu) Talieva Kamila (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Tashiev Shaiyrbek (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Tentishev Bakyt (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Tolonov Daniyar (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Tumonbaev Akylbek (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Turgunbek uulu Nurlanbek (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Tursunbaev Azizbek (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Uzakbaev Ulukbek (Executive Director of Smart Lex LLC) Khanjeza Karim (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Cholponbai uulu Bekmyrza (employee of the Prosecutor General’s Office) Chotonov Meder (temporarily unemployed) Shabazov Bakhridin (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Egemberdiev Abdyldabek (President of Asan biy uulu Alymbek Datka charitable foundation) Ergeshov Bekmurza (deputy of the Parliament of the 7th convocation) Esenamanova Cholpon (ex-deputy of the Parliament).

A total of 90 deputies are to be elected. Of those elected to the new Parliament, most were already members of the previous parliament.

The CEC should announce the final results by December 14, 2025.

After the election results are announced, the CEC registers the elected deputies and presents them with a certificate and a badge of the established format.

According to the Law «On the Rules of Procedure of the Zhogorku Kenesh,» the first session of the new Parliament is held no later than 15 calendar days after the official election results are announced.

The first session of the Zhogorku Kenesh is to be opened by the oldest elected deputy, who serves as the presiding officer until the election of the Speaker.