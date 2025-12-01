Asphalting of Sokuluk–Belogorka road completed

Asphalt laying on Sokuluk—Belogorka road in Sokuluk district of Chui region has been completed. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, this year, under the capital investment budget line, 2.1 kilometers of the road were scheduled for asphalting. Construction works were carried out in accordance with the approved schedule.

The works were performed by road construction department No. 1 of the state enterprise Kyrgyzavtozhol-Sever.