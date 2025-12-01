11:13
USD 87.45
EUR 101.17
RUB 1.12
English

Asphalting of Sokuluk–Belogorka road completed

Asphalt laying on Sokuluk—Belogorka road in Sokuluk district of Chui region has been completed. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, this year, under the capital investment budget line, 2.1 kilometers of the road were scheduled for asphalting. Construction works were carried out in accordance with the approved schedule.

The works were performed by road construction department No. 1 of the state enterprise Kyrgyzavtozhol-Sever.
link: https://24.kg/english/352955/
views: 77
Print
Related
Tashiev on new projects: Toll road in Kemin and solar power plants in villages
Transport Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reports road construction records
Capsule laid for construction of two-level road in Osh city
Specialists test quality of asphalt at Otmok pass in Talas region
Sadyr Japarov: State pays particular attention to development of road sector
Tunnel construction begins on Barskoon — Bedel road in Issyk-Kul region
Road to Ala-Too Resort being built in Issyk-Kul region
Transport Ministry paves over 10 kilometers of mountain roads in Tyup district
Renovated section of Nookat—Kyzyl-Kiya road opened in south of Kyrgyzstan
Alma-Atinskaya Street and road to GES-5 turned into massive construction site
Popular
Russian President blames “black Imports” for long truck queues at border Russian President blames “black Imports” for long truck queues at border
Thirty-three cases of Hong Kong flu registered in Bishkek Thirty-three cases of Hong Kong flu registered in Bishkek
Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin
CSTO Summit in Bishkek: Leaders sign 15 key documents CSTO Summit in Bishkek: Leaders sign 15 key documents
1 December, Monday
10:55
Asphalting of Sokuluk–Belogorka road completed Asphalting of Sokuluk–Belogorka road completed
10:47
Financial Security Olympiad for schoolchildren underway in Bishkek
10:39
CIS Observer Mission monitors parliamentary elections at polling stations abroad
10:32
Vladimir Putin presented with komuz in Kyrgyzstan
10:23
New bridge to be built over Chokan Valikhanov water canal in Bishkek