Top 10 parliamentary candidates who received the most votes in Kyrgyzstan

According to data published by the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan, the current top 10 candidates with the highest number of votes are:

Shairbek Tashiev leads with 20,216 votes.

Bektybek Sydykov is in second place with 17,185 votes.

Dastan Bekeshev is third with 14,706 votes.

The other candidates in the top five are:

Bekmyrza Cholponbai uulu with 14,662 votes,

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu with 14,006 votes.

Mederbek Sakkaraev — 11,808 votes,

Akylbek Tumonbaev — 11,994 votes,

Kuvanyshbek Kongantiev — 11,971 votes,

Bolotbek Borbiev — 11,660 votes,

Kurmankul Zulushev — 11,598 votes.

These figures are preliminary.