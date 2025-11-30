Bishkek residents' choice: Who gained the most votes in capital

Elections of deputies of the 8th convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) concluded in Kyrgyzstan at 8 p.m.

Bishkek has four constituencies: No. 21 (Leninsky district), No. 22 (Oktyabrsky district), No. 23 (Pervomaysky district), and No. 24 (Sverdlovsky district). The total number of voters in these districts is 542,939.

Who did the capital vote for?

Sixteen candidates participated in the elections in constituency No. 21. According to preliminary data, the following of them won the most votes:

Kuvanychbek Kongantiev (Bishkek City Council deputy) — 11,227 (36.82 percent);

Zhanybek Abirov (Bishkek City Council deputy) — 7,305 (23.53 percent);

Zhyldyz Sadyrbaeva (deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the 7th convocation) — 1,634 votes (5.26 percent).

Sixteen candidates also ran in constituency No. 22. According to preliminary results, the top vote-getters are:

Dastan Bekeshev (deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the 7th convocation) — 13,278 (43.30 percent);

Bolot Ibragimov (deputy of the Bishkek City Council) — 5,983 (19.51 percent);

Gulya Kozhokulova (deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the 7th convocation) — 902 (2.94 percent).

In constituency No. 23, at least 14 people participated in the race. According to preliminary data, the following candidates received the most votes:

Elvira Surabaldieva (deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the 7th convocation) — 8,254 (25.53 percent);

Marlen Mamataliev (deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the 7th convocation) — 5,738 (17.75 percent);

Umbetaly Kadyraliev (former deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh) — 5,533 (17.11 percent).

Fourteen candidates competed for the seat in constituency No. 24. According to preliminary data, the following candidates received the most support: