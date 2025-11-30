22:40
USD 87.45
EUR 101.17
RUB 1.12
English

Bishkek residents' choice: Who gained the most votes in capital

Elections of deputies of the 8th convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) concluded in Kyrgyzstan at 8 p.m.

Bishkek has four constituencies: No. 21 (Leninsky district), No. 22 (Oktyabrsky district), No. 23 (Pervomaysky district), and No. 24 (Sverdlovsky district). The total number of voters in these districts is 542,939.

Who did the capital vote for?

Sixteen candidates participated in the elections in constituency No. 21. According to preliminary data, the following of them won the most votes:

  • Kuvanychbek Kongantiev (Bishkek City Council deputy) — 11,227 (36.82 percent);
  • Zhanybek Abirov (Bishkek City Council deputy) — 7,305 (23.53 percent);
  • Zhyldyz Sadyrbaeva (deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the 7th convocation) — 1,634 votes (5.26 percent).

Sixteen candidates also ran in constituency No. 22. According to preliminary results, the top vote-getters are:

  • Dastan Bekeshev (deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the 7th convocation) — 13,278 (43.30 percent);
  • Bolot Ibragimov (deputy of the Bishkek City Council) — 5,983 (19.51 percent);
  • Gulya Kozhokulova (deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the 7th convocation) — 902 (2.94 percent).

In constituency No. 23, at least 14 people participated in the race. According to preliminary data, the following candidates received the most votes:

  • Elvira Surabaldieva (deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the 7th convocation) — 8,254 (25.53 percent);
  • Marlen Mamataliev (deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the 7th convocation) — 5,738 (17.75 percent);
  • Umbetaly Kadyraliev (former deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh) — 5,533 (17.11 percent).

Fourteen candidates competed for the seat in constituency No. 24. According to preliminary data, the following candidates received the most support:

  • Zhumabek Salymbekov (deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the 7th convocation) — 6,435 (22.73 percent);
  • Arafat Ismailov (entrepreneur) — 5,358 (18.92 percent);
  • Gulnara Akimbaeva (Senior Prosecutor of the Main Directorate of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic) — 2,944 (10.22 percent).
link: https://24.kg/english/352884/
views: 84
Print
Related
Women elected to Zhogorku Kenesh: Preliminary results
Internal Affairs Ministry receives 79 reports of violations across country
Voter turnout in Kyrgyzstan as of 7 p.m. reaches 34.31 percent
Lines at elections: CEC publishes video of Kyrgyzstanis voting in Moscow
Parliamentary elections: One in four voters cast their ballots as of 4 p.m.
First polling station of Kyrgyzstan abroad closed
Adylbek Kasymaliev votes at polling station No. 1123 in Bishkek
Parliamentary elections: Voter turnout reaches 19 percent as of 2 p.m.
Human factor completely eliminated in election process — Sadyr Japarov
Parliamentary elections: Voter turnout reaches 15.96 percent as of 1 p.m.
Popular
Thirty-three cases of Hong Kong flu registered in Bishkek Thirty-three cases of Hong Kong flu registered in Bishkek
Russian President blames “black Imports” for long truck queues at border Russian President blames “black Imports” for long truck queues at border
Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin
CSTO Summit in Bishkek: Leaders sign 15 key documents CSTO Summit in Bishkek: Leaders sign 15 key documents
30 November, Sunday
22:38
Women elected to Zhogorku Kenesh: Preliminary results Women elected to Zhogorku Kenesh: Preliminary results...
22:18
Bishkek residents' choice: Who gained the most votes in capital
19:42
Internal Affairs Ministry receives 79 reports of violations across country
19:26
AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan defeats Cambodia
19:11
Voter turnout in Kyrgyzstan as of 7 p.m. reaches 34.31 percent