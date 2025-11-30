Internal Affairs Ministry receives 79 reports of violations across country

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has received 79 reports of possible violations of electoral law, the ministry’s press service chief, Sultan Makilov, announced at a briefing.

The largest number of reports were registered in Bishkek — 28. Next is Chui region with 15; Osh, Issyk-Kul, Naryn, and Osh regions — 6 each; Jalal-Abad and Batken regions — 5 each; and Talas region — 2.

Sultan Makilov noted that Ministry of Internal Affairs officers are reviewing all reports promptly and have not identified any serious violations. The reports primarily concern possible vote-buying and other electoral violations.