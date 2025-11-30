21:06
USD 87.45
EUR 101.17
RUB 1.12
English

Internal Affairs Ministry receives 79 reports of violations across country

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has received 79 reports of possible violations of electoral law, the ministry’s press service chief, Sultan Makilov, announced at a briefing.

The largest number of reports were registered in Bishkek — 28. Next is Chui region with 15; Osh, Issyk-Kul, Naryn, and Osh regions — 6 each; Jalal-Abad and Batken regions — 5 each; and Talas region — 2.

Sultan Makilov noted that Ministry of Internal Affairs officers are reviewing all reports promptly and have not identified any serious violations. The reports primarily concern possible vote-buying and other electoral violations.
link: https://24.kg/english/352866/
views: 159
Print
Related
Voter turnout in Kyrgyzstan as of 7 p.m. reaches 34.31 percent
Lines at elections: CEC publishes video of Kyrgyzstanis voting in Moscow
Parliamentary elections: One in four voters cast their ballots as of 4 p.m.
First polling station of Kyrgyzstan abroad closed
Adylbek Kasymaliev votes at polling station No. 1123 in Bishkek
Parliamentary elections: Voter turnout reaches 19 percent as of 2 p.m.
Human factor completely eliminated in election process — Sadyr Japarov
Parliamentary elections: Voter turnout reaches 15.96 percent as of 1 p.m.
Osh Mayor: There's no more vote-buying and voter transportation during elections
Candidate teams fined 436,000 soms during election campaign
Popular
Russian President blames “black Imports” for long truck queues at border Russian President blames “black Imports” for long truck queues at border
Thirty-three cases of Hong Kong flu registered in Bishkek Thirty-three cases of Hong Kong flu registered in Bishkek
Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin
CSTO Summit in Bishkek: Leaders sign 15 key documents CSTO Summit in Bishkek: Leaders sign 15 key documents
30 November, Sunday
19:42
Internal Affairs Ministry receives 79 reports of violations across country Internal Affairs Ministry receives 79 reports of violat...
19:26
AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan defeats Cambodia
19:11
Voter turnout in Kyrgyzstan as of 7 p.m. reaches 34.31 percent
17:55
Kyrgyzstanis win 3 gold medals, one bronze at World Kickboxing Championships
17:48
Fire at Bishkek sanitary landfill brought under control