Lines at elections: CEC publishes video of Kyrgyzstanis voting in Moscow

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has released a video showing citizens of Kyrgyzstan in Moscow arriving to vote at the polling station located in Kyrgyzstan pavilion at VDNKh.

Earlier, social media videos showed high voter turnout at polling stations in Moscow, with people standing in long lines to exercise their civic duty.

According to the CEC of the Kyrgyz Republic, more than 100 polling stations have been set up abroad for the parliamentary elections, over 40 of which have already been opened.

The last polling station to close will be the one in San Francisco, USA (at 10 a.m. on December 1, Bishkek time).

Voting will continue until 8 p.m. Bishkek time. Preliminary results are expected shortly after polls close, while the final results will be tallied and officially announced by December 14.
