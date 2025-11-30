Candidate teams fined 436,000 soms during election campaign

During the election campaign, 29 electoral process participants were fined 436,500 soms. Uzarbek Zhylkybaev, a member of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) announced at a briefing.

According to him, the working group of the CEC received 36 appeals, complaints, and statements from electoral process participants by November 30.

Of these, 15 were received directly by the CEC, 9 through district commissions, and 12 through the Rapid Response Coordination Group.

Twenty of these statements concerned violations of campaign rules, five concerned possible vote-buying, two concerned the use of administrative resources, and six concerned slander and the dissemination of false information about candidates.

The largest number of complaints came from Chui (9) and Batken (8) regions, Bishkek (6), and Issyk-Kul (5) regions.

«In total, 29 electoral process participants (candidates, candidate representatives, and third parties) were fined a total of 436,500 soms during the campaign. The fines varied in size—mostly 7,500 soms, in some cases (for defamation) 12,500 soms, and so on,» Uzarbek Zhylkybaev said.

The elections to the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan began today at 8 a.m. Bishkek time. A total of 4,294,243 citizens are on the voter list.

At least 2,492 polling stations are open in the republic, 100 stations are operating abroad.

Voting will last until 8 p.m. Preliminary results will be known almost immediately after its conclusion.

The election results will be tallied and officially announced by December 14.