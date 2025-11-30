11:39
Parliamentary elections: 40 polling stations open abroad

As of 10 a.m. Bishkek time, voting is underway outside the Kyrgyz Republic at 40 polling stations set up in Russia, Japan, Korea, China, Malaysia, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, India, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the latest data, the number of Kyrgyzstanis who have voted abroad reached 1,559.

At least 100 polling stations have been set up abroad in 89 cities of 34 countries. Due to the time difference, voting at other Kyrgyz institutions abroad will begin later.

The last polling station to close is in San Francisco, USA (at 10 a.m. Bishkek time on December 1).
