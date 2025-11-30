Tynchtyk Shainazharov: Voting should take place calmly and in organized manner

At least 2,492 polling stations across Kyrgyzstan were opened at 8 a.m., along with 27 remote voting locations and 100 polling stations abroad, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairman Tynchtyk Shainazharov said at a briefing.

New format: remote voting

He emphasized that remote voting is being used in elections for the first time in the country. This format provides citizens with broad access to the electoral process without the need for prior applications.

The 27 remote voting stations are located in crowded areas and places of temporary accommodation: major markets, shopping centers, medical institutions, as well as remote and hard-to-reach locations, including Kumtor, Kara-Keche, Jerooy and Bozymchak.

According to the CEC head, this approach allows voters traveling, working, receiving medical treatment, or being on duty to exercise their right to vote, which is a significant step toward making the electoral process more accessible and inclusive.

Voting progress and statistics

According to the CEC, the final voter list includes 4,294,243 citizens.

Voting abroad is already underway: the first polling stations opened in Russia’s Far East, followed by polling sites in East Asian countries — Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, Malaysia and Mongolia. In North America, polling stations will open up to 14 hours later than Bishkek time.

On November 29, voting outside polling premises was held for citizens unable to come to the station for valid reasons. A total of 10,335 applications were submitted, and 9,318 voters cast their ballots outside polling premises.

A total of 460 candidates—271 men and 189 women—are participating in the early elections for members of the Zhogorku Kenesh in 30 multi-mandate constituencies.

Polling stations will close at 8 p.m. local time.

Tynchtyk Shainazarov called on voters to exercise their constitutional right: «Let today proceed calmly and in an organized manner, and become a confirmation of the Kyrgyz people’s commitment to open and responsible choice.»

The CEC will provide regular updates throughout the day, releasing voter turnout data every two hours.