Early parliamentary elections begin in Kyrgyzstan

Polling stations across Kyrgyzstan opened at 8 a.m. this morning, marking the start of voting in early elections for members of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

On September 25, the previous convocation of Parliament voted by majority to dissolve itself. The decision was explained by the need to separate the parliamentary and presidential election campaigns, with the latter scheduled for January 2027.

A total of 2,492 polling stations were opened across the country, including 100 abroad, 40 of which — in the Russian Federation.

All citizens of Kyrgyzstan aged 18 and older who have completed biometric registration are eligible to vote.

The control voter list includes 4,294,243 voters, of whom:

2,081,514 men (48.47 percent);

2,212,729 women (51.52 percent).

More than 10,000 officers of the internal affairs bodies are on duty today to prevent violations and ensure public order.

Innovations for voters

The elections are being held under a majoritarian system: 90 deputies will be elected in 30 multi-mandate constituencies, three from each district. By law, no more than two mandates per constituency may be held by candidates of the same gender. Candidates were nominated both by political parties and through self-nomination.

A voter can only mark one candidate. Otherwise, the ballot will be invalid.

For the first time, a remote voting mechanism is being used.

Remote voting allows individuals to vote at the nearest polling station if they are unable to vote at the station corresponding to their permanent address.

Within their electoral district, voters may cast ballots only at the polling station assigned to their place of permanent registration.

Voting at another station within the same district is not permitted.

To facilitate participation by Kyrgyzstanis living or staying abroad, consular registration is not required — it is enough to check one’s name in the voter list at tizme.gov.kg and come to the polling station with a passport or Tunduk app.

Additional remote voting stations have also been set up across the country — at markets, shopping centers, the National Hospital, the Manas and Osh airports, and at several enterprises.

Voting will continue until 8 p.m. Preliminary results are expected almost immediately after polls close.

The final official results will be announced by December 14.