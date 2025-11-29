13:44
Average age of Zhogorku Kenesh candidates is 47

The average age of registered candidates for Zhogorku Kenesh is approximately 47 years. This data is based on an analysis of biographical information published by the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC).

Candidates born in the 1970s constitute the largest group, accounting for almost half of the total list. Those born in the 1980s also make up a significant share. Candidates born in the 1960s and 1950s are significantly fewer in number, while those born in the 1990s are very rare. Candidates born in the 2000s are extremely rare.

The age range is quite wide: the oldest candidate is 73, while the youngest is 25.

In most constituencies, the age structure is similar, with candidates between 40 and 55 years old predominating. These are current members of parliament, government employees, entrepreneurs, teachers, representatives of local government agencies, and public organizations.

Experts note that the dominance of the above 40 age group has been characteristic of all election campaigns in recent years. This is explained by the necessary professional experience, career preparation, and resources required to fully participate in the elections.

According to the CEC, 467 candidates are registered to participate in the vote: 276 men and 191 women. Initially, 589 citizens declared their intention to run, but more than 100 candidates dropped out of the race during the registration stage and later: some by decision of the CEC, others by their own refusal to participate.

 The election campaign concluded today at 8 a.m., marking the beginning of a campaign silence before the early elections of Zhogorku Kenesh deputies, which will be held on November 30.
