10:35
Elections to Zhogorku Kenesh: Campaign silence begins in Kyrgyzstan

The election campaign officially ended at 8 a.m. this morning, marking the start of the campaign silence in Kyrgyzstan. Tomorrow, 30 November, the country will hold early parliamentary elections to the Parliament.

According to national legislation, election campaigning begins on the day candidate registration ends and must cease 24 hours before voting starts.

The main purpose of the campaign silence is to give voters the opportunity to reflect on their choice without external influence.

On this day, candidates are prohibited from:

  • campaigning for or against any candidate;
  • discussing election programs;
  • publishing new campaign materials.

All forms of campaigning in the media and online are also banned.

Under the Code of Offences of the Kyrgyz Republic, violations of campaigning rules by a voter, observer, candidate, their representative, or authorized agent are punishable by a fine of 75 calculated rates (7,500 soms) for individuals.

More than 10,000 police officers will be deployed on campaign silence day and on election day itself to prevent violations and maintain public order.
