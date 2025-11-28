12:52
USD 87.45
EUR 101.38
RUB 1.12
English

Over 8 tons of drugs seized in 2025 during CSTO special operations

CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov summarized the organization’s activities at a press conference in Bishkek following the CSTO Heads of State Summit.

In his review of the CSTO’s three-year activities, the Secretary General highlighted a number of significant achievements.

The number of personnel in the Collective Forces has increased 1.8 times, reaching 30,000 people, and the aviation group has also been strengthened.

Over 8 tons of drugs were seized during the anti-drug operation «Kanal» in 2025, and Operation «Illegal migrant» helped prevent over 130,000 violations of immigration laws in 2024.

Large-scale exercises such as Interaction, Indestructible Brotherhood, and others are regularly held, integrating the latest combat experience.

To strengthen cybersecurity, the CSTO held its first international conference and cyber exercises, and strengthened coordination to counter cyber threats.

A roadmap for developing cooperation with the SCO and the CIS was also signed.

On January 1, 2026, the Russian Federation will assume the chairmanship of the organization.
link: https://24.kg/english/352635/
views: 108
Print
Related
CSTO Summit in Bishkek: Leaders sign 15 key documents
Russia intends to equip CSTO forces with modern weapons
CSTO Summit: Japarov summarizes results, Putin announces Russia's priorities
CSTO summit begins in capital of Kyrgyzstan
CSTO session: Vladimir Putin gets master class in playing komuz
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrives in Bishkek
CSTO session: Presidents of Belarus and Kazakhstan arrive in Bishkek
CSTO leaders to sign over 10 documents at Bishkek summit
Kyrgyzstan’s representative to take up post of CSTO Secretary General
CSTO meeting: Kindergartens in Bishkek to operate as usual
Popular
SCNS detains Chinese citizen — director of gold deposit SCNS detains Chinese citizen — director of gold deposit
Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27 Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27
Bishkek introduces restrictions due to CSTO Summit Bishkek introduces restrictions due to CSTO Summit
Schools, universities in Bishkek to temporarily switch to online learning Schools, universities in Bishkek to temporarily switch to online learning
28 November, Friday
12:46
Cabinet approves transformation of land in Issyk-Ata for industrial center Cabinet approves transformation of land in Issyk-Ata fo...
12:12
CAFA U18 Women's Championship: Kyrgyzstan loses to Uzbekistan
12:09
Over 8 tons of drugs seized in 2025 during CSTO special operations
11:10
Hong Kong fire: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Chinese President
11:00
Daiyrbek Orunbekov: Waste processing plants will be built in large cities