Over 8 tons of drugs seized in 2025 during CSTO special operations

CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov summarized the organization’s activities at a press conference in Bishkek following the CSTO Heads of State Summit.

In his review of the CSTO’s three-year activities, the Secretary General highlighted a number of significant achievements.

The number of personnel in the Collective Forces has increased 1.8 times, reaching 30,000 people, and the aviation group has also been strengthened.

Over 8 tons of drugs were seized during the anti-drug operation «Kanal» in 2025, and Operation «Illegal migrant» helped prevent over 130,000 violations of immigration laws in 2024.

Large-scale exercises such as Interaction, Indestructible Brotherhood, and others are regularly held, integrating the latest combat experience.

To strengthen cybersecurity, the CSTO held its first international conference and cyber exercises, and strengthened coordination to counter cyber threats.

A roadmap for developing cooperation with the SCO and the CIS was also signed.

On January 1, 2026, the Russian Federation will assume the chairmanship of the organization.