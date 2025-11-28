11:19
Hong Kong fire: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Chinese President

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov expressed condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping over human casualties in a fire in Hong Kong. The presidential press service reported.

According to the press service, the head of state sent a telegram of condolences to Xi Jinping.

«I received with deep sorrow the sad news of human casualties in the fire that occurred in the Hong Kong special administrative region of the People’s Republic of China. On behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and on my own behalf, I express my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, sharing their pain, and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured,» the telegram reads.

A massive fire broke out in the Wang Fuk Court high-rise residential complex in Hong Kong. The fire started in a building in the Tai Po district and quickly spread through bamboo scaffolding to neighboring buildings, eventually engulfing seven high-rises.

The death toll has exceeded 50. Another 279 are missing. Twenty-nine injured people are in hospitals.
