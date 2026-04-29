School bus supply to Kyrgyzstan discussed in China

First Deputy Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan, Mukhtarbek Baimurzaev, is on a working visit to Zhengzhou, China.

According to the ministry, during the visit he toured the headquarters and production facilities of Yutong Bus Co., Ltd., one of the world’s leading bus manufacturers. The delegation was presented with the company’s production capacity and modern technological solutions for manufacturing specialized school buses, with particular focus on models designed to ensure the safe transportation of students.

The sides also reviewed operational experience with school buses, including their use in Central Asian countries.

Discussions covered prospects for potential cooperation in the supply and adaptation of school buses, taking into account the specific conditions of Kyrgyzstan.

Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. is a global leader in bus manufacturing, ranking first in sales in China for 21 consecutive years and leading globally for 13 years. Its products are exported to more than 100 countries and regions.

The company has already supplied a significant number of buses to Kyrgyzstan for various cities and institutions, including the Ministry of Culture and the cities of Bishkek, Naryn, Balykchy, and Karakol.