12:24
USD 87.43
EUR 102.31
RUB 1.17
English

School bus supply to Kyrgyzstan discussed in China

First Deputy Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan, Mukhtarbek Baimurzaev, is on a working visit to Zhengzhou, China.

According to the ministry, during the visit he toured the headquarters and production facilities of Yutong Bus Co., Ltd., one of the world’s leading bus manufacturers. The delegation was presented with the company’s production capacity and modern technological solutions for manufacturing specialized school buses, with particular focus on models designed to ensure the safe transportation of students.

The sides also reviewed operational experience with school buses, including their use in Central Asian countries.

Discussions covered prospects for potential cooperation in the supply and adaptation of school buses, taking into account the specific conditions of Kyrgyzstan.

Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. is a global leader in bus manufacturing, ranking first in sales in China for 21 consecutive years and leading globally for 13 years. Its products are exported to more than 100 countries and regions.

The company has already supplied a significant number of buses to Kyrgyzstan for various cities and institutions, including the Ministry of Culture and the cities of Bishkek, Naryn, Balykchy, and Karakol.
link: https://24.kg/english/372364/
views: 82
Print
Related
 Border with China to be temporarily closed
Military and economic partnership: What Bishkek and Beijing agreed on
Entry into Kyrgyzstan simplified for Chinese workers – but not all
Shandong Province to help Kyrgyzstan train engineers
 Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and China negotiating new transport routes
Chinese investors ask for legal protection and stability
Measures to increase throughput capacity on Kyrgyz-Chinese border discussed
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss expansion of agricultural exports
National Investment Agency discusses car supplies with Chinese company
Popular
3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan 3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz startup Water Watch AI wins at RES EXPO 2026 Kyrgyz startup Water Watch AI wins at RES EXPO 2026
Kyrgyzstan tests road route through China to Karachi port in Pakistan Kyrgyzstan tests road route through China to Karachi port in Pakistan
Interactive map of all construction projects presented in Bishkek Interactive map of all construction projects presented in Bishkek
29 April, Wednesday
12:09
School bus supply to Kyrgyzstan discussed in China School bus supply to Kyrgyzstan discussed in China
12:01
Bakyt Torobaev: Kyrgyzstan supports joint SCO green energy projects
11:34
About a billion to be invested in Mailuu-Suu Electric Bulb Plant modernization
11:27
Charges filed against Tashiev, Zulushev, Shakiev in coup attempt case
11:18
 Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on April 30