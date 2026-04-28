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 Border with China to be temporarily closed

Temporary restrictions on checkpoint operations are being introduced on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border, the State Border Service reported.

The restrictions are related to the Labor Day celebrations in China.

Starting April 30:

  • Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny checkpoint will suspend the passage of people, vehicles, and cargo from 10 p.m;
  • Torugart-Avtodorozhny checkpoint will close from 8 p.m. (Bishkek time).

These checkpoints will reopen on May 2 at 8 a.m.

Separately, Bedel-Avtodorozhny checkpoint will be closed from May 1 to 5 and will reopen on May 6 at 8 a.m.

During this period, border guards will not allow people, vehicles, or cargo to cross these sections of the border.
link: https://24.kg/english/372233/
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