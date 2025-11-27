CSTO Summit in Bishkek: Leaders sign 15 key documents

At the meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Bishkek, the heads of state signed 15 documents — one of the most extensive packages of decisions in recent years. The press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Among the key documents are the CSTO Collective Security Strategy, the Anti-Drug Strategy for 2026-2030, and the Plan for the Development of Military Cooperation for 2026–2030.

A Declaration of the Collective Security Council was adopted, outlining the member states’ common approaches to security and cooperation issues. A statement was also signed to strengthen cooperation in combating drug trafficking.

The Council approved a number of organizational and financial decisions, including amendments to the management procedure of the Collective Forces, the CSTO budget for 2026, the report on budget execution for 2024, and the establishment of an information and analytical department within the Secretariat.

Several documents relate to the organization’s awards system, including a decision to introduce the medal «For Contribution to International Security.»

In total, the leaders of Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Tajikistan signed 15 documents.