At the CSTO summit in Bishkek, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed launching a large-scale program to equip the organization’s collective forces with modern Russian weapons and military equipment. He made the statement while summarizing the results of the meeting.

According to the Russian leader, the plan includes supplying CSTO forces with types of weaponry that have «proven their effectiveness in real combat operations.» Moscow also intends to expand joint exercises and strengthen the training of military units and special services of member states. The agenda includes developing the CSTO’s aviation component, enhancing the air defense system, and improving mechanisms for deploying peacekeeping forces.

Putin emphasized that in 2026 Russia will assume the CSTO chairmanship. Moscow intends to «ensure continuity» and further strengthen allied cooperation within the organization. Key priorities include technological development of the defense industry, industrial cooperation, and the introduction of advancements in military medicine.

Russia also plans to continue efforts in the field of biosecurity, strengthening sanitary and epidemiological systems, and improving joint responses to dangerous infections. It was proposed that the Coordinating Council on Biosecurity present a report at the next meeting.

Special attention was paid to countering extremism, preparing a new counterterrorism strategy, and protecting the information space. The Russian side also plans to intensify anti-drug efforts, expand Operation «Kanal,» and establish an Association of Analytical Centers of CSTO member states.