16:45
USD 87.45
EUR 101.20
RUB 1.11
English

Russia intends to equip CSTO forces with modern weapons

At the CSTO summit in Bishkek, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed launching a large-scale program to equip the organization’s collective forces with modern Russian weapons and military equipment. He made the statement while summarizing the results of the meeting.

According to the Russian leader, the plan includes supplying CSTO forces with types of weaponry that have «proven their effectiveness in real combat operations.» Moscow also intends to expand joint exercises and strengthen the training of military units and special services of member states. The agenda includes developing the CSTO’s aviation component, enhancing the air defense system, and improving mechanisms for deploying peacekeeping forces.

Putin emphasized that in 2026 Russia will assume the CSTO chairmanship. Moscow intends to «ensure continuity» and further strengthen allied cooperation within the organization. Key priorities include technological development of the defense industry, industrial cooperation, and the introduction of advancements in military medicine.

Russia also plans to continue efforts in the field of biosecurity, strengthening sanitary and epidemiological systems, and improving joint responses to dangerous infections. It was proposed that the Coordinating Council on Biosecurity present a report at the next meeting.

Special attention was paid to countering extremism, preparing a new counterterrorism strategy, and protecting the information space. The Russian side also plans to intensify anti-drug efforts, expand Operation «Kanal,» and establish an Association of Analytical Centers of CSTO member states.
link: https://24.kg/english/352508/
views: 162
Print
Related
CSTO Summit: Japarov summarizes results, Putin announces Russia's priorities
CSTO summit begins in capital of Kyrgyzstan
CSTO session: Vladimir Putin gets master class in playing komuz
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrives in Bishkek
CSTO session: Presidents of Belarus and Kazakhstan arrive in Bishkek
CSTO leaders to sign over 10 documents at Bishkek summit
Kyrgyzstan’s representative to take up post of CSTO Secretary General
CSTO meeting: Kindergartens in Bishkek to operate as usual
Schools, universities in Bishkek to temporarily switch to online learning
Police on high alert during CSTO Council meeting in Bishkek
Popular
SCNS detains Chinese citizen — director of gold deposit SCNS detains Chinese citizen — director of gold deposit
Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27 Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27
Bishkek introduces restrictions due to CSTO Summit Bishkek introduces restrictions due to CSTO Summit
Schools, universities in Bishkek to temporarily switch to online learning Schools, universities in Bishkek to temporarily switch to online learning
27 November, Thursday
16:05
Athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 11 medals at World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in UAE Athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 11 medals at World Jiu-Jit...
15:39
Capsule laid at construction site of maternity hospital in Kemin district
15:31
Russia intends to equip CSTO forces with modern weapons
15:16
CSTO Summit: Japarov summarizes results, Putin announces Russia's priorities
15:07
Bakyt Torobaev: Kyrgyzstan enters new stage of water sector modernization