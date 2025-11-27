16:45
CSTO Summit: Japarov summarizes results, Putin announces Russia's priorities

A plenary session of the CSTO summit is underway in Bishkek, summing up the results of Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of the organization.

Before the start of the restricted-attendance meeting, President Sadyr Japarov noted that the current summit concludes Kyrgyzstan’s year of CSTO chairmanship. He listed the main achievements of the intersessional period, from strengthening foreign policy coordination to expanding military and military-technical cooperation.

He noted that dozens of exercises were conducted, including Rubezh-2025 in Kyrgyzstan, Echelon-2025 in Belarus, and Indestructible Brotherhood-2025 in Tajikistan, which improved the coordination of member states’ forces.

The session also highlighted enhanced cooperation among security services and relevant agencies in preventing the use of ICT for terrorist purposes. «All 2025 activities have been successfully completed,» Sadyr Japarov stated as he read his official address from a tablet. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in contrast, delivered his remarks the traditional way — reading from paper notes.

Speaking at the plenary session, Vladimir Putin announced that Russia’s chairmanship in 2026 will proceed under the motto: «Collective Security in a Multipolar World. One Goal — Shared Responsibility.»

He emphasized that Moscow intends to work closely with its allies, giving particular attention to countering the spread of radical ideas among youth — identified as one of the priorities of Russia’s upcoming chairmanship.

Following the session, the presidents approved the CSTO’s work agenda for next year. The next session of the Collective Security Council will be held in Russia on November 11, 2026.
