President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrives in Bishkek

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic to participate in a session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s Collective Security Council. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

The Tajik leader was welcomed at Manas International Airport by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The session of the CSTO Collective Security Council will be held in Bishkek on November 27 under the chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic.
