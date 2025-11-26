CSTO session: Presidents of Belarus and Kazakhstan arrive in Bishkek

Presidents of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have arrived in Bishkek to participate in a session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s Collective Security Council. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

According to the press service, the leaders were welcomed at Manas International Airport by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

There, a carpet was laid out, an honor guard was lined up, and a short concert program was presented to the distinguished guests.

The CSTO Collective Security Council session will be held in Bishkek on November 27 under the chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic.