Japarov and Putin talks: Trade, investment and document signing

Talks between President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded at Yntymak Ordo Palace in Bishkek.

Following the meeting, the Kyrgyz leader made a statement noting that the parties had discussed a wide range of issues and given a positive assessment of bilateral cooperation at virtually all levels.

«Our government agencies have received instructions from us to accelerate joint efforts to fill the bilateral agenda with new promising areas and find new points of mutual interest,» he said.

According to Sadyr Japarov, Russia accounts for almost a quarter of Kyrgyzstan’s total foreign trade. The goal for the coming years is to reach the five billion mark.

Russian direct investment in the first six months of this year amounted to $110 million. As of November 2025, more than 1,800 companies with Russian participation are operating in the Kyrgyz Republic.

«To give momentum, we fully support our Russian partners’ initiative to create an association of Russian investors in Kyrgyzstan. It is intended to become an effective platform for dialogue between our business communities, Russian investors, and Kyrgyz government agencies,» the President said.

During the talks, the parties also praised the work of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund. It is noted that since its establishment, it has invested over $1 billion in the Kyrgyz economy and financed more than 3,500 projects across all regions of the republic. Currently, the fund is participating in the construction of 14 hydropower and renewable energy facilities worth over $175 million.

Following the talks between Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin, a number of bilateral documents were signed:

A Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation in the field of strategic planning;

An Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Russian Federation on the legal status of representative offices of competent authorities for internal affairs and migration in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation;

An Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Russian Federation on the terms of construction of the KRSU campus in the Kyrgyz Republic;

An Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Russian Federation on cooperation in ensuring the sanitary and epidemiological well-being of the population;

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation in the field of cardiology;

A protocol amending the Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation on the development of military-technical cooperation dated June 20, 2017;

An Agreement of intent between Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC and Russian Post JSC.

According to the head of state, the contractual and legal framework between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation comprises more than 400 documents.