Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss launch of logistics corridor via Caspian Sea

Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Transport and Communications, Talantbek Soltobaev, and Russia’s Minister of Transport, Alexander Nikitin, discussed the launch of an international logistics corridor via the Caspian Sea.

According to the relevant department, the sides are also preparing to sign protocols that will formally integrate Kyrgyzstan into the Asian Highway network and facilitate international road transportation.

The meeting took place in St. Petersburg on the sidelines of an international transport forum. One of the key topics was the launch of a new transport corridor, which will run through Uzbekistan to the port of Turkmenbashi and onward to Russian ports.

The corridor is expected to serve as an alternative to existing logistics chains and boost the region’s transit potential.

The parties also agreed to step up the work of the commission on international road transport.