Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan

Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, met with Alexey Overchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, who arrived in the country on a working visit.

During the meeting, a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues in trade, economy, and other areas were discussed. The talks also included consideration of issues of the upcoming meeting of the Kyrgyz-Russian Intergovernmental Commission.

The parties noted the importance of strengthening further cooperation in priority areas for both countries in the spirit of a deep strategic partnership.