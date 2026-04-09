11:36
USD 87.45
EUR 102.17
RUB 1.11
English

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan

Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, met with Alexey Overchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, who arrived in the country on a working visit.

During the meeting, a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues in trade, economy, and other areas were discussed. The talks also included consideration of issues of the upcoming meeting of the Kyrgyz-Russian Intergovernmental Commission.

The parties noted the importance of strengthening further cooperation in priority areas for both countries in the spirit of a deep strategic partnership.
link: https://24.kg/english/369629/
views: 146
Print
Related
Kyrgyz-St. Petersburg Business Forum discussed in Cabinet of Ministers
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss launch of logistics corridor via Caspian Sea
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss expansion of cooperation in agro-industrial sector
Daniyar Amangeldiev and Alexey Overchuk discuss economic cooperation
Defense Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Russia hold talks
Problems with goods deliveries to Russia to be resolved within six months
Russia and Kyrgyzstan agree on strategic cooperation in energy sector
Kyrgyzstan and Russia to expedite military equipment deliveries
Sadyr Japarov, Vladimir Putin discuss strategic priorities in phone call
Nizhny Novgorod Oblast to ship 198 tons of peat soil to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Terrorist supporter planning to travel to combat zone detained in Kyrgyzstan Terrorist supporter planning to travel to combat zone detained in Kyrgyzstan
6,060 pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan to perform Hajj this year 6,060 pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan to perform Hajj this year
Owners of wild animals in Kyrgyzstan required to register within 6 months Owners of wild animals in Kyrgyzstan required to register within 6 months
Silk Road train arrives in Bishkek with over 60 tourists from Europe and USA Silk Road train arrives in Bishkek with over 60 tourists from Europe and USA
9 April, Thursday
11:32
347 crimes solved: Results of Arsenal campaign in Issyk-Kul region 347 crimes solved: Results of Arsenal campaign in Issyk...
11:03
President signs law strengthening protection of incapacitated citizens
10:57
Visa-free regime introduced with Egypt for holders of diplomatic passports
10:52
Over 2 million soms allocated for organizing 2026 SCO Marathon
10:50
President discusses nomadic power, country’s future with Omurbek Tekebayev