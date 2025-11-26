21:55
Nomad TV launch in Bishkek – Vladimir Putin calls channel launch symbolic

During joint statements following talks in Bishkek, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Russian is freely used in Kyrgyzstan and has official status in accordance with the Constitution. «We highly appreciate this,» he emphasized, adding that the republic’s leadership supports the use of the language in various spheres.

Vladimir Putin called it symbolic that, on the eve of his visit, the Eurasian Center for Russian Language and Culture was opened in Bishkek, along with the launch of the new Russian-language television channel Nomad TV.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov supported the Russian leader’s statements, emphasizing the importance of humanitarian projects. He noted that numerous initiatives are being implemented in the country through Rossotrudnichestvo and ANO Eurasia, which play an important role in the social sphere.

The President noted that it was with the assistance of the ANO Eurasia that the largest family recreation park in Central Asia, Eurasia, was opened in the capital in August. «On our instructions, our countries have begun to form an educational space based on the integration of the best practices of the two countries’ educational systems,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov also emphasized the active development of cultural ties. In recent years, Culture Days have been successfully held in Russia and Kyrgyzstan, generating great interest among audiences in both countries.

According to the head of state, the opening of a Kyrgyz House of Science and Culture in Moscow will further strengthen humanitarian cooperation. The institution is scheduled to open in the near future.

The parties noted that the humanitarian, cultural, and educational agenda remains one of the key areas of Kyrgyzstan-Russia cooperation within the framework of the strategic partnership.
