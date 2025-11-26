17:20
Japarov to Putin: Russia remains our ally and strategic partner

Kyrgyzstan highly values ​​Russia’s support in infrastructure, energy, industrial, and humanitarian initiatives. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov stated this during talks with Vladimir Putin in Bishkek as part of the Russian leader’s state visit.

The head of state emphasized that cooperation in education, culture, and migration policy remains an important area of ​​cooperation.

«Our people feel Russia’s support in all key areas in their daily lives, especially in energy and food security,» he noted.

According to Sadyr Japarov, the bilateral agenda is constantly expanding, filling with new projects, confirming the positive dynamics of relations. Russia remains one of Kyrgyzstan’s largest trade and economic partners, and membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) opens new opportunities for cooperation and investment.

The president emphasized that Vladimir Putin’s visit confirms the strong allied ties between the countries. «Russia has been and remains a strategic ally, a reliable partner, and a good friend. We consistently value our multifaceted relations with our fraternal Russian Federation,» he said.

Vladimir Putin, in turn, noted that Russia-Kyrgyzstan relations are built on the mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interests. «We personally monitor key issues of bilateral cooperation,» he said.

The Russian leader thanked Kyrgyzstan for attention to supporting the Russian language. He recalled that nine Russian-language schools are being built in the republic, with the first three scheduled to open on September 1, 2027. Vladimir Putin also highlighted the contribution of hundreds of thousands of Kyrgyzstanis working in Russia.

Following the talks, the parties declared stability and the progressive development of cooperation. The signing of a number of bilateral documents and joint statements for the media are scheduled for later today.
link: https://24.kg/english/352354/
views: 158
