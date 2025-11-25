CSTO leaders to sign over 10 documents at Bishkek summit

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, as Chairman of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), will hold the next meeting of the Council in Bishkek. Sagynbek Abdumutalip, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, reported.

According to him, the event will take place in the capital on November 26-27 and will be a key event in the final stage of Kyrgyzstan’s CSTO chairmanship.

The meeting will be attended by the heads of state of the organization’s member states: Presidents Alexander Lukashenko of the Republic of Belarus, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, and Emomali Rahmon of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Following the meeting, it is planned to sign over ten decisions aimed at further strengthening collective defense mechanisms, improving security interactions among participating countries, and expanding military-political cooperation.

«In 2026, the CSTO chairmanship will pass from Kyrgyzstan to Russia, which will ensure continuity and further development of joint initiatives within the organization,» Sagynbek Abdumutalip noted.