Kyrgyzstan’s representative to take up post of CSTO Secretary General

Photo Taalatbek Masadykov

Taalatbek Masadykov has been appointed the new Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). He will assume his duties on January 1, 2026. Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov announced at a briefing in Moscow.

The current CSTO Secretary General, Imangali Tasmagambetov, representing Kazakhstan, will conclude his tenure. He has held the position since January 2023. According to the organization’s charter, the Secretary General’s term is three years.

Taalatbek Masadykov currently serves as Deputy Secretary General of the CSTO. He will replace Tasmagambetov and head the organization’s Secretariat. «We believe he will transition quite smoothly into the role of head of the Secretariat,» Yuri Ushakov noted.

Tasmagambetov is expected to address the Collective Security Council session on November 27 in Bishkek and present a report on the organization’s work. At the summit, he will be presented with the CSTO’s first-degree honorary badge.

Taalatbek Masadykov is an experienced diplomat and international security expert. He is 64 years old. He graduated from MGIMO and completed his postgraduate studies at Moscow State University, and holds a PhD in philology. He studied at the London School of Economics. Masadykov worked for over 12 years at the UN, taught at Tokyo National University, and holds the diplomatic rank of ambassador.

In 2021, he was appointed Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic, later becoming the President’s Special Representative for Special Assignments. Since January 2024, he has been Deputy Secretary General of the CSTO.
