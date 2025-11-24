Police on high alert during CSTO Council meeting in Bishkek

Security measures have been stepped up in the capital ahead of the upcoming session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, law enforcement agencies have been placed on high alert.

Police officers are deployed to maintain public order, prevent crime, and ensure road safety. In addition, measures to quickly respond to potential emergencies have been stepped up.

To reduce congestion on transportation routes, schools and universities will temporarily switch to online learning.

According to the ministry, more than 4,000 officers from the Bishkek and Chui garrisons have been deployed to maintain security and public order.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs urges citizens to respect security measures and comply with the instructions of police officers managing traffic and maintaining order during state-level events.

The next session of the CSTO Collective Security Council will be held in Bishkek on November 27.