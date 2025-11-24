New Kyrgyz Ambassador presents copies of credentials at Kazakhstan’s MFA

The newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan, Kudaibergen Bazarbaev, has presented copies of his credentials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. The website of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry reports.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermukhambet Konuspayev received the copies of credentials from Kudaibergen Bazarbaev, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Kazakhstan, the statement says.

The official congratulated the diplomat and wished him success in his work, expressing confidence that his mission will contribute to further strengthening the allied relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, it was noted that thanks to the political will of the heads of state, Kazakhstan—Kyrgyzstan relations have reached a qualitatively new level of cooperation. In this context, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Special attention was paid to the practical implementation of the agreements reached during Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Kyrgyzstan in August of this year.

The sides also exchanged views on current regional and international issues, as well as reviewed the schedule of upcoming international events.