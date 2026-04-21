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Clear rules of operation to be set for foreign ambassadors in Kyrgyzstan

Clear rules of operation will be established for foreign ambassadors in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Foreign Minister, Almaz Imangaziev, announced at a meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Local Government, and Regulations of the Zhogorku Kenesh during a discussion of draft laws on diplomatic service and state protocol.

He made this statement in response to a question from MP Zhyldyz Taalaibek kyzy, who noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs intends to restrict the activities of foreign ambassadors until the presentation of their credentials. She inquired about the need for such amendments.

Almaz Imangaziev noted that international practice has been studied, including how state protocol operates in other countries.

«Our intention is to regulate the activities of foreign ambassadors, as some sometimes display excessive activity even before presenting their credentials. This creates a certain uncertainty among government agencies and the diplomatic corps as a whole. Therefore, we are now establishing clear rules for foreign ambassadors in the Kyrgyz Republic to discipline them and ensure they maintain chain of command,» he added.

The MP noted that she still has doubts about the appropriateness of these amendments. She added that in practice, there have been instances of delays in presenting credentials to ambassadors.

The deputy minister emphasized that if the Kyrgyz Republic deems a meeting involving a particular foreign ambassador to be urgent, the necessary procedures for presenting credentials are expedited.
link: https://24.kg/english/371250/
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