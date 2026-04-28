Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan relieved of post

Kylychbek Sultan has been relieved of his duties as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Pakistan. The decree was signed by President Sadyr Japarov. The presidential press service reported.
According to the statement, the decision was made based on his own resignation request.
Kylychbek Sultan is a Kyrgyz statesman, media manager, and diplomat. He is known as the founder of the media holding Super.kg. In 2012–2013, he served as Minister of Social Development and has also worked as Kyrgyzstan’s ambassador to several countries, including Malaysia, South Korea, and Pakistan.