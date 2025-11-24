10:45
Earthquake recorded on border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

An earthquake was recorded on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to the Institute, tremors with a magnitude of approximately 3 were recorded in the epicenter today at 5:25 a.m.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan (Trans-Alai Range), 28 kilometers southeast of the village of Zhar-Bashi, 28 kilometers southwest of the village of Achyk-Suu, and 145 kilometers southwest of Osh.

The intensity of the tremors was not felt in populated areas of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/351990/
