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 Earthquake in Tajikistan felt in Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake occurred in Tajikistan and was felt in Kyrgyzstan. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to the report, tremors with an intensity of magnitude 3.5 were recorded overnight at 2.22 a.m.

The epicenter was located in Tajikistan, 20 kilometers southwest of the village of Kara-Teyit and 110 kilometers southeast of the city of Batken.

The intensity of the quake in the villages of Kara-Teyit and Karamyk was about magnitude 2.5.

Seismologists also reported that on April 28 at 11:43 a.m., another earthquake with an intensity of magnitude 3.5 occurred in Kyrgyzstan. Its epicenter was in Takhtaly ridge area — 8 kilometers southeast of the village of Kok-Bel, 12 kilometers southwest of Ketmen-Tobo, 25 kilometers southeast of the district center Toktogul, and 80 kilometers north of the city of Manas.

The seismic intensity reached about magnitude 3 in Kok-Bel and around 2.5 in Ketmen-Tobo.
link: https://24.kg/english/372320/
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