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Magnitude 5 earthquake hits China, felt in Kyrgyzstan

A magnitude 5 earthquake was registered China, felt in Kyrgyzstan. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to the Institute, tremors were recorded on April 5 at 7.24 p.m.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located in China, 47 kilometers southeast of the village of Irkeshtam, 49 kilometers southeast of the village of Nura, 55 kilometers southeast of the village of Ikizyak, and 175 kilometers southeast of Osh.

The tremors measured magnitude 3 in the villages of Irkeshtam, Nura, and Ikizyak.
link: https://24.kg/english/369029/
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