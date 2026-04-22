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Earthquake registered on border between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan

An earthquake with a magnitude of approximately 3 has been registered on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the institute, the tremors were recorded today, April 22, at 5.26 a.m.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan—in Kyungei-Ala-Too mountains, 22 kilometers northwest of the village of Grigoryevka, 22 kilometers west of the village of Kozhoyar, and 27 kilometers northwest of the village of Ananyevo.

The earthquake was not felt in populated areas of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/371380/
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